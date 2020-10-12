Video: Flat Out and Raw Shredding on Vancouver Island

Oct 11, 2020
by Connor Hallas  
Sooke RAW

by connorhallas
Tacky dirt is back! It's all-time fall-time in Sooke, BC and the trails are running mint.

Rider: Connor Hallas
Filmed By: Max McCulloch

