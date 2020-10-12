Pinkbike.com
Video: Flat Out and Raw Shredding on Vancouver Island
Oct 11, 2020
by
Connor Hallas
Sooke RAW
by
connorhallas
Tacky dirt is back! It's all-time fall-time in Sooke, BC and the trails are running mint.
Rider:
Connor Hallas
Filmed By:
Max McCulloch
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
