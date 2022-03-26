Video Round Up: Flat Out & Rowdy Qualifying at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Onto the second biggest day in the week at the Lourdes UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, qualifying and final practice. Didn't quite get into the flow in my practice runs after only having 2 but still felt confident, we then went into qualifying.



I was super nervous for this one, after Lenzerheide I haven't been in a situation like this for some time so was defiantly feeling it, feeling it enough to not press record on my GoPro so big thanks to Dean Lucas for lending us his own footage for our vlog (so stupid).



Overall I'm happy with my time and placement but I reckon there's still some more in the tank to come out tomorrow on finals day, but all is to be revealed — Brendan Fairclough