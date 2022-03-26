Video Round Up: Flat Out & Rowdy Qualifying at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

The second day of racing in Lourdes saw riders start to get up to speed on the tricky and technical course ready for a flat out qualifying session. Check out some of the action from qualifying.
FullAttack
Bernard Kerr
It's a hell of a time once you finally get on track here in Lourdes and not in an uplift line! Jump on board for a hectic qualy day!— Bernard Kerr
Dean Lucas
First time going back up against the clock properly for qualifying here at Lourdes.
Little bit nervous not being protected and knowing how unpredictable some spots on this track are I rode the bottom way to easy and dropped back 20 spots, there isn't much in it though with only a couple seconds shooting me back near the top 20.— Dean Lucas
Crankbrothers
We chatted to Alan Milway, coach to the world's fastest racers, about what the pros do to warm-up before a World Cup race and also about what you can do before hitting the trails to improve your riding experience.— Crankbrothers
Dialed
The puzzling begins in Lourdes as athletes make adjustments before qualifiers for the first World Cup of the season.— Fox
Trek
This is it: The first downhill World Cup of 2022 is here. Watch the Trek Factory Racing Downhill boys scope out a treacherous track in the legendary city of Lourdes, then attack qualifying ahead of what is sure to be a chaotic final.— Trek
Brendan Fairclough
Onto the second biggest day in the week at the Lourdes UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, qualifying and final practice. Didn't quite get into the flow in my practice runs after only having 2 but still felt confident, we then went into qualifying.
I was super nervous for this one, after Lenzerheide I haven't been in a situation like this for some time so was defiantly feeling it, feeling it enough to not press record on my GoPro so big thanks to Dean Lucas for lending us his own footage for our vlog (so stupid).
Overall I'm happy with my time and placement but I reckon there's still some more in the tank to come out tomorrow on finals day, but all is to be revealed— Brendan Fairclough
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro breaks down the Lourdes track after a few days of watching and riding.
0 Comments
Post a Comment