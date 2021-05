Video: Flat Out DH Bike Shredding on North Shore Trails

"My name is Gabe Neron, 20 years old, originally from a small town in Lac-St-Jean, QC, hence why I love a good poutine and a beer at the end of a ride."

Gabe rides for Dunbar racing team

oh yeah

his Devinci Wilson looks slick

Oh yeah, we all know how great it feels to ride proper DH Jank. Sit back, relax and enjoy 2 laps with Gabe Neron. Two days of filming made for some mixed conditions, super dry first day, and really wet typical North Shore misty day.Hope you enjoyVideo/photos by : @petrbasel a.k.a. Baza Films. www.bazafilms.com