Video: Flat Out DH Bike Shredding on North Shore Trails

May 23, 2021
by Petr Basel  
Cypress Jank with Gabe Neron

by petrbasel
Oh yeah, we all know how great it feels to ride proper DH Jank. Sit back, relax and enjoy 2 laps with Gabe Neron. Two days of filming made for some mixed conditions, super dry first day, and really wet typical North Shore misty day.
Hope you enjoy Smile


"My name is Gabe Neron, 20 years old, originally from a small town in Lac-St-Jean, QC, hence why I love a good poutine and a beer at the end of a ride."


Gabe rides for Dunbar racing team


oh yeah



his Devinci Wilson looks slick



Video/photos by : @petrbasel a.k.a. Baza Films. www.bazafilms.com

 you made my Sunday great again!

