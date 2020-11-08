Video: Flat Out Fall Time Riding in France

Nov 7, 2020
by Paul Fisson  
To the Fall Rythm

by paulfisson
The beginning of the fall season is always fun to ride. Trails are a bit muddy and the orange leaves start to fall. Perfect conditions for Regis to dig and ride!








Riding: Régis Ricard
Photos: Damien Guiot @DamsG
Video & Photos: Paul Fisson

