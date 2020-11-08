Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Flat Out Fall Time Riding in France
Nov 7, 2020
by
Paul Fisson
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
To the Fall Rythm
by
paulfisson
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 353
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
The beginning of the fall season is always fun to ride. Trails are a bit muddy and the orange leaves start to fall. Perfect conditions for Regis to dig and ride!
Riding: Régis Ricard
Photos: Damien Guiot
@DamsG
Video & Photos: Paul Fisson
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
94810 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
83506 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
76130 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
65191 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
52477 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
50194 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
46737 views
Final Results: Overall Standings for the 2020 DH World Cup Season
36982 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
ryanroberts
(44 mins ago)
Beautiful trails, looks like a lot of fun
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009588
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment