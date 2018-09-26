Video: Flat Out Grasslands Shredding to Introduce the New Marin Hawk Hill

Riding a bike is fun, and having fun on the trail was at the front of our minds when creating the Hawk Hill. Built around our MultiTrac suspension system and lightweight 27.5” wheels, the Hawk Hill is our most playful and fun suspension trail bike to date.With that in mind EWS up and comer Matt Koen was desperate to get his hands on the new Hawk Hill 3 and rip his local trails on it.