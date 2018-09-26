Video: Flat Out Grasslands Shredding to Introduce the New Marin Hawk Hill

Riding a bike is fun, and having fun on the trail was at the front of our minds when creating the Hawk Hill. Built around our MultiTrac suspension system and lightweight 27.5” wheels, the Hawk Hill is our most playful and fun suspension trail bike to date.
With that in mind EWS up and comer Matt Koen was desperate to get his hands on the new Hawk Hill 3 and rip his local trails on it.
I went to an XC trail in PA that I had never been to before. Rode for a couple hours, all the while running into every other person there going in the opposite direction. And for good reason, because after climbing I got to ride down a wet field back to the car. Such a waste. I asked a guy when he got back to his car if I did it wrong. He just said, "yeah, more fun the other way."
