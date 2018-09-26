VIDEOS

Video: Flat Out Grasslands Shredding to Introduce the New Marin Hawk Hill

Sep 26, 2018
by MarinBikes  
Matt Koen rips the 2019 Hawk Hill 3

by MarinBikes
Views: 524    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Riding a bike is fun, and having fun on the trail was at the front of our minds when creating the Hawk Hill. Built around our MultiTrac suspension system and lightweight 27.5” wheels, the Hawk Hill is our most playful and fun suspension trail bike to date.

With that in mind EWS up and comer Matt Koen was desperate to get his hands on the new Hawk Hill 3 and rip his local trails on it.




MENTIONS: @MarinBikes


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
76907 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
57333 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
56755 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
53546 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
51109 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
50072 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
49768 views
The Cutaway Special - Interbike 2018
46212 views

5 Comments

  • + 2
 That field looks like the worst way to lose all your elevation. In fact, I did the exact thing two weeks ago and it sucked.

I went to an XC trail in PA that I had never been to before. Rode for a couple hours, all the while running into every other person there going in the opposite direction. And for good reason, because after climbing I got to ride down a wet field back to the car. Such a waste. I asked a guy when he got back to his car if I did it wrong. He just said, "yeah, more fun the other way."
  • + 2
 @MarinBikes Please bring back the 90s color scheme with a red Lyrik up front.
www.pedalroom.com/p/1991-marin-bear-valley-mtb-33923_3.jpg
  • + 3
 Not a whole lot going on down here is there?
  • + 3
 Some info about the bike would be kind of cool.
  • + 1
 So what's new about this bike? Is it the color or something more

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029929
Mobile Version of Website