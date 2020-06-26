Pinkbike.com
Video: Flat Out Riding in Loic Bruni's 2019 World Cup Mashup
Jun 26, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Goosebumps! I haven't felt the race gut for a while but watching some of my runs from last year definitely brights up the fire! That's what I need to prepare for this weird season we will start in a few months!
—
Loic Bruni
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Loic Bruni
DH Racing
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
Graywing34
(6 mins ago)
First to comment
[Reply]
1
0
Supergirl56
(4 mins ago)
Are you sure it's not first to comment?
[Reply]
