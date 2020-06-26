Video: Flat Out Riding in Loic Bruni's 2019 World Cup Mashup

Jun 26, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesGoosebumps! I haven't felt the race gut for a while but watching some of my runs from last year definitely brights up the fire! That's what I need to prepare for this weird season we will start in a few months! Loic Bruni


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Loic Bruni DH Racing World Cup DH


