Video: Flat Out Riding on Dry & Dusty Trails in South Africa

www.pygamountainbikes.com

Check out PYGA Mountainbikes on the new website www.pygamountainbikes.com

About Tim:"I got my first downhill bike at the age of 13, which was a Morewood Prime 8. I soon after got onto the newer version prime 8 and eventually ended up on a Morewood Izumu for the next few years. In 2009 I picked up my first real sponsorship as a junior racing for GT bicycles South Africa. I raced for them for two years and managed to get some decent results at the time, winning The SA downhill series overall and placing 8th at junior world champs at mount Saint Ann.Entering into the elite category two years later I was offered the amazing opportunity of a factory ride on the UCI team Morewood United Ride (now known as Polygon United Ride). I was stoked to be back on one of Pat's bikes and racing all around the world on a Morewood Makulu. I rode for the team for two years and had teammates including Mick Pascal, Tracy Hannah and Mick Hannah. I ended up leaving the team in 2012 after a tough season and a big injury putting me out of most of the world cup races.Fast forward to 2020 and I'm back on one of Pat's bikes again riding for PYGA on their SLAKLINE enduro. It's been really cool to go full circle from riding my first DH Bike which was made by Pat and ending back up on one of his bikes again years later. I now race enduro and DH locally and am stoked to be a part of the PYGA family".About Dylan:"When I was about 13 years old I decided to put all my focus into riding. In time my Dad, who runs the South African SRAM distributorship sorted out a deal with the guys at PYGA to hook me up with a Pascoe and since then I’ve been riding PYGA bikes at all the enduro events. Throughout the week you can find me on my local tokai trails, constantly testing the bike. It has been amazing to see my progression in riding improve alongside the development of PYGA bikes. I’ve ridden both the current HYRAX and SLAKLINE and they both ride amazingly well, from the downhill races to the enduros, and even to riding it on the jumps. I’m really super stoked to be part of the PYGA family. I'm currently addicted to the mix and mach tool on the website and cant stop choosing different colours."PYGA Mountainbikes, born in South Africa where you can ride some of the most stunning trails in the world! Watch two of the local riders we supported during their lockdown. They really put the hand-built, South African frames toughly through their paces on the dry and dusty local trails.If you want to check out the new 2021 frames for yourself, visit us on