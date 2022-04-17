close
Video: Wild Schladming Laps with Dean Lucas, Kade Edwards & Flo Payet
Apr 17, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
A little bit of a throwback from last year ripping with Kade and Flo at Schladming a week before World Champs.
Fun filing two guys that have completely different styles but can still throw a bike around.
—
Dean Lucas
Videos
Dean Lucas
Florent Payet
Kade Edwards
transitter
(5 mins ago)
99 jumps is pretty fun, will have to visit again.
