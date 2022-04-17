close
Video: Wild Schladming Laps with Dean Lucas, Kade Edwards & Flo Payet

Apr 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA little bit of a throwback from last year ripping with Kade and Flo at Schladming a week before World Champs.

Fun filing two guys that have completely different styles but can still throw a bike around. Dean Lucas


Posted In:
Videos Dean Lucas Florent Payet Kade Edwards


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 99 jumps is pretty fun, will have to visit again.

