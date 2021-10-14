Video: Flat Out Shredding on French Trails

Eliott's Force Carbon Build



Size: ​Large

Fork: SR Suntour Durolux 170mm

Air pressure: ​90 PSI

Tokens: ​3

Rebound, HSC, LSC: ​Position 3 / 4 clicks from closed

Rear Shock: ​SR Suntour VORO RC

Air pressure: ​Ressort 550LBS

Rebound, HSC, LSC: ​4 clicks from closed

Chain: ​Box Components one, Prime 9

Cranks: ​E-thirteen LG1 Race Carbon (175mmx73mm)

Bottom Bracket: ​E-thirteen BSA

Pedals: ​E-thirteen Plus

Rear derailleur: ​Box Components One Prime 9

Shifters: ​Box Components One Prime 9

Rims: ​E-Thirteen wheelset LG1r carbon

Tires: ​Vee Tire Co, Snap WCE (top 40 Rubber)

Hubs: ​E-Thirteen Race

Brakes: ​Magura MT7 Raceline with HC3 levers

Handlebar: ​E-Thirteen Plus Handlebar, 35mm

Stem: ​E-thirteen Plus 35, 40mm

Grips: ​SQ Lab 70x, size S

Headset: ​FSA

Saddle: ​SQ Lab 611 ERGOWAVE

Seat Post: ​Magura Vyron Elect



