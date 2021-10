Video: Flat Out Shredding on French Trails

Eliott's Force Carbon Build



Size: ​Large

Fork: SR Suntour Durolux 170mm

Air pressure: ​90 PSI

Tokens: ​3

Rebound, HSC, LSC: ​Position 3 / 4 clicks from closed

Rear Shock: ​SR Suntour VORO RC

Air pressure: ​Ressort 550LBS

Rebound, HSC, LSC: ​4 clicks from closed

Chain: ​Box Components one, Prime 9

Cranks: ​E-thirteen LG1 Race Carbon (175mmx73mm)

Bottom Bracket: ​E-thirteen BSA

Pedals: ​E-thirteen Plus

Rear derailleur: ​Box Components One Prime 9

Shifters: ​Box Components One Prime 9

Rims: ​E-Thirteen wheelset LG1r carbon

Tires: ​Vee Tire Co, Snap WCE (top 40 Rubber)

Hubs: ​E-Thirteen Race

Brakes: ​Magura MT7 Raceline with HC3 levers

Handlebar: ​E-Thirteen Plus Handlebar, 35mm

Stem: ​E-thirteen Plus 35, 40mm

Grips: ​SQ Lab 70x, size S

Headset: ​FSA

Saddle: ​SQ Lab 611 ERGOWAVE

Seat Post: ​Magura Vyron Elect





Filming: Louis Para and Jules Bellot

Edit: Jules Bellot

Images: Simon Valenti



Smooth, fast, and dripping with steez, Eliott Lapotre’s riding style is unparalleled. Sit back and enjoy as he unleashes the Force Carbon on the steep and loamy trails of Vosges, France.Check out the Force Carbon lineup here Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.Watch all of the Force, Unleashed videos here