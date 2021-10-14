Video: Flat Out Shredding on French Trails

Smooth, fast, and dripping with steez, Eliott Lapotre’s riding style is unparalleled. Sit back and enjoy as he unleashes the Force Carbon on the steep and loamy trails of Vosges, France.
Eliott's Force Carbon Build
Size: Large
Fork: SR Suntour Durolux 170mm
Air pressure: 90 PSI
Tokens: 3
Rebound, HSC, LSC: Position 3 / 4 clicks from closed
Rear Shock: SR Suntour VORO RC
Air pressure: Ressort 550LBS
Rebound, HSC, LSC: 4 clicks from closed
Chain: Box Components one, Prime 9
Cranks: E-thirteen LG1 Race Carbon (175mmx73mm)
Bottom Bracket: E-thirteen BSA
Pedals: E-thirteen Plus
Rear derailleur: Box Components One Prime 9
Shifters: Box Components One Prime 9
Rims: E-Thirteen wheelset LG1r carbon
Tires: Vee Tire Co, Snap WCE (top 40 Rubber)
Hubs: E-Thirteen Race
Brakes: Magura MT7 Raceline with HC3 levers
Handlebar: E-Thirteen Plus Handlebar, 35mm
Stem: E-thirteen Plus 35, 40mm
Grips: SQ Lab 70x, size S
Headset: FSA
Saddle: SQ Lab 611 ERGOWAVE
Seat Post: Magura Vyron Elect
Filming: Louis Para and Jules Bellot
Edit: Jules Bellot
Images: Simon Valenti
Stay tuned as we unleashed full rider segments from Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Eliott Lapotre, Wyn Masters, Jess Blewitt, Chris Akrigg, Brage Vestavik, Ethan Donohoe and Trevor Burke on the new GT Force Carbon each week.
