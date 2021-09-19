Video: Flat Out Shredding on Mt. Prevost

Floating through the "green room"

Tossing one out on a flowy bit of trail

Elijah pushing up his Forbidden Druid

For the second entry of the "Cowichan Cycles Team Shredits" video series, I teamed up with Elijah Barron, a young & talented Cowichan Valley mountain biker. Together we headed out to Mt. Prevost to capture Elijah shredding some of the trails he is most familiar with.The trails featured in this video along with the many others found on Mt. Prevost are critical for Elijah's race training. After shooting this edit, Elijah went on to qualify and compete on the World Cup stage.Video/Photos: Liam MorganRider: Elijah BarronSupported by Cowichan Cycles (2-2628 Beverly St, Duncan, BC)Shot on unceded Coast Salish territory