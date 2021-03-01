Video: Flat Out Shredding on Squamish Trails in 'Storm Warning'

Words: Commencal

Hanley

Meiklejohn

A bad day on the bike is better than a good day at work could be the mantra of the Sea to Sky… And the rest of the world.-Quinn Hanleyshowcases the Sea to Sky’s variable riding conditions. It’s not uncommon to have spring like conditions one day to full blown winter the next. Just remember that there’s no such thing as bad weather, just poor clothingchoice.Rider: QuinnEdit: Graeme