Video: Flat Out Shredding on Squamish Trails in 'Storm Warning'

Mar 1, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal


A bad day on the bike is better than a good day at work could be the mantra of the Sea to Sky… And the rest of the world.

“During the long winters in Whistler with no way out, we waited for a good weather window and headed to Squamish to get after some riding during a warm spell. But as usual, the storm patterns changed, snow started falling, the parking lots cleared, and we had the snow covered trails all to ourselves.”
-Quinn Hanley

Storm Warning showcases the Sea to Sky’s variable riding conditions. It’s not uncommon to have spring like conditions one day to full blown winter the next. Just remember that there’s no such thing as bad weather, just poor clothingchoice.

Rider: Quinn Hanley
Edit: Graeme Meiklejohn





Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
108736 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
64142 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
62699 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
61920 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
61328 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
54853 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
50482 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
48018 views

7 Comments

  • 11 0
 Remember when skidding on trails wasn't encouraged? What happened to that?
  • 1 0
 No need to worry, nature doled out instance justice with that pedal strike ejection
  • 5 0
 My ears, my poor ears...
  • 2 0
 Reminds me a little of the Ultramontane video series made several years back.
  • 3 0
 MUTE!
  • 1 0
 Hooded sweatshirt - standard Canadian all weather gear for biking.
  • 2 1
 No motion-sickness inducing drone footage- THANK YOU!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008012
Mobile Version of Website