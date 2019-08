In a brave more or just a moment of insanity Nukeproof gave Jackson Davis free reign to film a clothing edit for Nukeproof's new ridewear*. With hard times and increasing rent hitting the Queenstown housing market, Jackson and Robbie do their bit to care for and cloth the homeless with Nukeproof threads.Let the disco commence...*fake fur gillet athlete issue onlyMusic by: Boney M, Daddy CoolEdit by: Jacob O'Donoghue-Price