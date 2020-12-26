Pinkbike.com
Video: Flat Out Weekend Shredding in 'The Office Worker'
Dec 26, 2020
by
Toby Barnhill
The Office Worker ft. Joel Kristensen
by
CrankedMedia-Aus
Views: 1,290
Faves:
9
Comments: 2
On weekends, after a week of undeniable restlessness and a lack of motivation, what more could you want than to let loose on your local trails? Joel Kristensen shows us just how that's done in our latest edit ‘The Office Worker’.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
