Video: Flat Out XC Racing with Top World Cup Riders in the Internazionali D'Italia Series Rd 1 Highlights

Mar 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesLet's relive together the recap of the great mountain bike emotions at Andora Race Cup.

All racing laps, from Junior to Elite with technical commentary. Internazionali d'Italia series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65022 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64437 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51744 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50433 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47266 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45927 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40162 views

14 Comments

  • 5 0
 This was good to watch since my trails are currently covered in ice and snow.
  • 4 0
 Totally, I’m really starting to get desperate for the mtb season to start back up.
  • 2 0
 @bike-lair: I think a trip to Cape Cod is in my future. Trails are ready to go down there.
  • 1 0
 @Offrhodes: good to know
  • 1 0
 But the trails in VT are as hard and crusty at they get all year right now. Dirt can wait. Its the glory weeks for fat biking.
  • 2 0
 I would like start watching/following some of the races, but I'm entirely confused. What races are part of which series/competitions, and who races in which? Any chance of a PinkBike "MTB Racing for Dummies" guide?
  • 4 0
 Both winning plate numbers lucky 13
  • 4 0
 Masochism
  • 2 0
 Athleticism.
  • 2 0
 Thank you PINK BIKE for showing this. I hope you will/can show more races in the future.
  • 2 0
 those slow motion bits are pretty damn cool
  • 2 0
 Great to see Yolanda Neff back from that nasty crash/ injury last year!
  • 3 1
 Dick poundinni
  • 1 0
 Are the full races available anywhere?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010243
Mobile Version of Website