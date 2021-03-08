Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Flat Out XC Racing with Top World Cup Riders in the Internazionali D'Italia Series Rd 1 Highlights
Mar 8, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Let's relive together the recap of the great mountain bike emotions at Andora Race Cup.
All racing laps, from Junior to Elite with technical commentary.
—
Internazionali d'Italia series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65022 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64437 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51744 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50433 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47266 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45927 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40162 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Offrhodes
(19 hours ago)
This was good to watch since my trails are currently covered in ice and snow.
[Reply]
4
0
bike-lair
(19 hours ago)
Totally, I’m really starting to get desperate for the mtb season to start back up.
[Reply]
2
0
Offrhodes
(18 hours ago)
@bike-lair
: I think a trip to Cape Cod is in my future. Trails are ready to go down there.
[Reply]
1
0
bike-lair
(18 hours ago)
@Offrhodes
: good to know
[Reply]
1
0
Sscottt
(17 hours ago)
But the trails in VT are as hard and crusty at they get all year right now. Dirt can wait. Its the glory weeks for fat biking.
[Reply]
2
0
ChiefSilverback
(14 hours ago)
I would like start watching/following some of the races, but I'm entirely confused. What races are part of which series/competitions, and who races in which? Any chance of a PinkBike "MTB Racing for Dummies" guide?
[Reply]
4
0
bermtownusa
(17 hours ago)
Both winning plate numbers lucky 13
[Reply]
4
0
theoskar57
(23 hours ago)
Masochism
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(14 hours ago)
Athleticism.
[Reply]
2
0
Eric27
(13 hours ago)
Thank you PINK BIKE for showing this. I hope you will/can show more races in the future.
[Reply]
2
0
neoides
(18 hours ago)
those slow motion bits are pretty damn cool
[Reply]
2
0
dcaf
(10 hours ago)
Great to see Yolanda Neff back from that nasty crash/ injury last year!
[Reply]
3
1
theoskar57
(17 hours ago)
Dick poundinni
[Reply]
1
0
nattyd
(14 hours ago)
Are the full races available anywhere?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010243
Mobile Version of Website
14 Comments
Post a Comment