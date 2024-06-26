Powered by Outside

Video: Flat Pedals Win Medals - But Are They Only Meant for Downhill?

Jun 27, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

In celebration of our partnership with Five Ten for DH Fantasy, Ben Cathro is here to talk you through their flat-pedal options so you can unleash your inner Sam Hill, as well as exploring why the Impact Pro isn't the only option to consider in the brand's range.


Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Videos Sponsored Shoes Five Ten Ben Cathro


9 Comments
  • 3 0
 I mean enduro races have been won on flats in the last couple years. DH races have not.
  • 2 2
 Flats are more fun, and teach technique. I think every mountain biker should spend at least one full season riding flats.......but for enduro or DH racing, being clipped in is the way to go. You'll stay on the bike.....until you wreck OR until you've cowboyed your way through that rock garden waaaaay faster than you thought you could get away with.
  • 2 0
 Ride what you like to ride. Flats, flips, barefoot, who cares. What I want to see is FiveTen Sandals.
  • 1 0
 Impact Hightop for DH, Impact lowtop of trail/enduro riding. They don't look the best but they function the best...
  • 1 0
 Flats on the BMX, clips for MTB.
  • 1 0
 Riders win medals.
  • 1 3
 anyone clipped in at Rampage?
  • 1 0
 Anyone here done a Rampage?

Anyone?
  • 3 0
 Gee Atherton and Remy Metailler did, other than that I really don't think so







