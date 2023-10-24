Video: Flat Track and Loose Laps in 'The Speedway'

Oct 25, 2023
by DEITY Components  

Words: Tanner Stephens

The setting sun begins to erase surrounding distractions. Stadium lights gently flicker on as a
collection of misfits line the fences, spilling upwards into the bleachers. A damp dirt stage sits on
display. The show begins.

The moments to follow are what have guided many of us on the path to who we have become.
The moments in which we see the impossible become possible. Times which have served as a
guiding light in our search for that feeling of bliss. The euphoric juncture of chaos and control.

Watching and riding motorcycles as a young kid, growing up at the track and in the desert, set
forth the desire to achieve the status of super human... A fallacy which cannot truly be achieved,
nevertheless we find ourselves attempting to break free from the chains of past possibilities as
we grip the bars tighter, willing our bikes to do what we believe possible.

Created by Drew Boxold and Tanner Stephens
Color by Marco Buschini
Music by Built to Spill

www.deitycomponents.com

Posted In:
Videos Deity


22 Comments
  • 42 0
 
  • 17 0
 agreed
  • 10 0
 well said
  • 10 0
 I don't know how you can say that knowing how it will offend so many.
  • 1 0
 Indeed
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: would ya look at that
  • 1 0
 @Dogl0rd:
- 3 œufs
- 200g de farine
- 350ml de lait
- une pincée de sel
- 2 càc de fleur d'oranger
- du beurre et ube poêle chaude
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: et puis???
  • 1 0
 @Dogl0rd: de l"amour, beaucoup d'amour.
  • 7 0
 Woah, a Northstar edit. Don't see those too often on here.
  • 1 0
 Ayyyyyyy my old stomping grounds! Been a while since I've seen it featured.
  • 2 0
 thank you, those were the vibes I needed today!
  • 1 0
 more chrome on the awesome bike!
  • 1 0
 Sick- love this Tanner- nice work
  • 1 1
 Those don't look like the speedway bike we have in the UK, do you guys have a different take on speedway?
  • 1 1
 The story doesn’t mention speedway bikes…
  • 2 1
 @tstep3: speedway is speedway bikes else it’s flat track….

So yes by stating as Speedway they should show at least one proper bike
  • 2 1
 @Craigatdescentworld: sorry, but you’re actually wrong. A “speedway” is by definition “a stadium or track used for automobile or motorcycle racing”.

You can safely take the L on this one brother Craig
  • 1 0
 !!
  • 3 4
 Not an actual speedway bike shown, all MX bikes being sort of flat tracked, let’s get some actual speedway bikes next time
  • 1 1
 Good thing there’s no mention of speedway bikes anywhere to be seen lol
  • 1 0
 going fasttt





