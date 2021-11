Video: Fleur TK on Riding a Pink Bike, Racing Sailboats Professionally, & Discovering the MTB Community

Words: Starling Cycles

Starling Cycles rider Fleur Ter Kuile is a real one-off.By day, Fleur is an ambulance driver and student paramedic. If you've not seen her racing round Bristol, UK with the blues-and-twos wailing, she might well have patched you up at Dyfi Bike Park.Before training to save lives, she spent over a decade risking her own, racing yachts around the world and getting into more than a few sticky situations on the high seas.And, of course, she absolute shreds on that pink Swoop of hers. Loose as a goose, not afraid to hit the big jumps and totally in love with scaring the shit out of herself on the high-speed and technical stuff. Perfect for the Starling Cycles crew!This video was produced with the generous support of Öhlins You can learn more about Starling Cycles on their website You can follow Fleur on Instagram with @FleurTK_ Video produced by Openwide_Agency, photos by Stephen Sweeney.