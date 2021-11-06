Video: Fleur TK on Riding a Pink Bike, Racing Sailboats Professionally, & Discovering the MTB Community

Words: Starling Cycles
Starling Cycles rider Fleur Ter Kuile is a real one-off.
By day, Fleur is an ambulance driver and student paramedic. If you've not seen her racing round Bristol, UK with the blues-and-twos wailing, she might well have patched you up at Dyfi Bike Park.
Before training to save lives, she spent over a decade risking her own, racing yachts around the world and getting into more than a few sticky situations on the high seas.
And, of course, she absolute shreds on that pink Swoop of hers. Loose as a goose, not afraid to hit the big jumps and totally in love with scaring the shit out of herself on the high-speed and technical stuff. Perfect for the Starling Cycles crew!
This video was produced with the generous support of Öhlins
.
You can learn more about Starling Cycles on their website
.
You can follow Fleur on Instagram with @FleurTK_
Video produced by Openwide_Agency, photos by Stephen Sweeney.
