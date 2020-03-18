Video: Flips & Tricks on All Sorts of Bikes in a Skatepark Session with 10-Year-Old Harry Schofield

I recently met with Harry Schofield at the Base skatepark for a session and was blown away by his talent. His confidence, energy, enthusiasm and just general stoke to ride was amazing but more importantly, his ability to shred on ANY bike was mind-blowing. In my opinion, he has a bright future in either MTB or BMX and I can't wait to see him progress.



Thanks to Harry's Dad for letting us film and we home to make some more videos in the near future! — Tom Cardy