Video: Flips & Tricks on All Sorts of Bikes in a Skatepark Session with 10-Year-Old Harry Schofield

Mar 18, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesI recently met with Harry Schofield at the Base skatepark for a session and was blown away by his talent. His confidence, energy, enthusiasm and just general stoke to ride was amazing but more importantly, his ability to shred on ANY bike was mind-blowing. In my opinion, he has a bright future in either MTB or BMX and I can't wait to see him progress.

Thanks to Harry's Dad for letting us film and we home to make some more videos in the near future!Tom Cardy


Posted In:
Videos


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 That kid has one bright future ahead of him. Hopefully he doesn't burn out early.
  • 2 0
 WHO: Stay inside!
BMXers with a good indoor bike park in town: Ok...
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns How's the coronavirus doing in Fiji
  • 1 0
 The talent tho!!!

Post a Comment



