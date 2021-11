Rider:

Production:

Director:

Videographer & Editor:

Photographer:

Music:

Stephanie Nychka sends her three kids off to school and then spends a day on the trails, at the dirt jumps, and the BMX park.Stephanie Nychka @rideslikeamotherModule Creative Agency @modulecreativeagency Jared Scott @jaredm4cKyle Bonville @kbonvilleWill McGarvey @mcg.captures - Bryan Dellosa @beedee_La+ch @2manyhits