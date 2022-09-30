Video: Flo Payet Rips Late-Season Laps at Châtel Bike Park

Sep 30, 2022
by SCOTT Sports  

When you fall asleep at night, do you dream of bike park laps? Flo Payet does, that's for sure!

Catch the big man in action rippin' some late-season laps on his Gambler in Bike Park Châtel.

#NOSHORTCUTS #SCOTTbikes #Chatelbikepark

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Effortless - jolie !!





