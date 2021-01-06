Video: Florida's 51-Year-Old Wheelie Master

At 51 years old, Luis “Wicho” Rodriguez is proving that age isn’t anything but a number. This Puerto Rico native is using his passion for SE Bikes to not only have fun on his own, but to inspire everyone around him. You can expect to see Wicho raising it up around Daytona Beach and Puerto Rico for a long time to come. “When I sit on my bike, I forget bills. I forget problems. I forget work. All I’m focusing on is riding this bike.” Now get out and RIDE!