Video: Florida's 51-Year-Old Wheelie Master

Jan 6, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

From SE Bikes:
At 51 years old, Luis “Wicho” Rodriguez is proving that age isn’t anything but a number. This Puerto Rico native is using his passion for SE Bikes to not only have fun on his own, but to inspire everyone around him. You can expect to see Wicho raising it up around Daytona Beach and Puerto Rico for a long time to come. “When I sit on my bike, I forget bills. I forget problems. I forget work. All I’m focusing on is riding this bike.” Now get out and RIDE!

Posted In:
Videos


7 Comments

  • 8 0
 THIS is why I ride too, a wheelie great quote.

“When I sit on my bike, I forget bills. I forget problems. I forget work. All I’m focusing on is riding this bike.” Now get out and RIDE!
  • 3 0
 I dont know if Im more jealous of the wheelie skill or the beautiful weather...
  • 2 0
 Just wait until their summer though. No thanks.
  • 2 0
 This is so awesome to see. What a solid dude, I love his attitude towards getting others out on bikes.
  • 1 0
 Yeeha! go old (er) guys! Also, can we please have some of that sun?
  • 1 0
 Pk ripper. Now that is a bike. Congrats bro. You deserve it.
  • 1 0
 so good, much respect!

