Video: Flow State with Joel Ducrot

Slowly, the ritual starts. The same ritual, every time, it’s been this way for years and will remain this way for longer. My mind circles thoughts of the trail ahead. The moments ahead are everything as much as they are nothing. The sum of cognition, where there is no distinction between thought and action.
The self-aware mind leaves the party. You can’t force it, it has to flow. The ego falls away; fully immersed in the moment. The power of my subconscious guides the wheel in front of me. Thoughts are movements, cognition is action.
The culmination of thousands of years of evolution into this moment of flow. Timeless until you become aware of your awareness, back into the real-world, action and thinking are now separate forms, occupying different plains… action delayed from thought.
Elements of your conscious are stripped away, focused, primal… this is how we hunted lions.
Time is a theoretical construct and not a physical reality. Our subjective experience of time is highly variable, changing drastically with our circumstances. As we get immersed in the moment and enter the flow state our perception of time eventually becomes irrelevant. Lacking the cognitive capacity to be, observe, and understand our relation to ‘time’.
The on slot of modernity, everything, everywhere, all the time. It’s inescapable, who knew The Eagles could see so accurately into the future, ‘prisoners of our own device’.
Looking back at those moments; tough to explain but easy to relive. Without the lust for a result an action becomes pure. Our very own moment of pure joy. Nourishment for inspiration that cultivates the consciousness. Soon enough the hunger returns for the next split seconds of freedom. A thought, a spark to light the next great fire.
Slowly the ritual starts, the same ritual every time...
Photos: Margus Riga
Video: Scrap Creative
Full story here: HERE!
