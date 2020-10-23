Video: Flow Trail Trains with Peter Ostroski & Friends

Loon Mountain Resort, one of the most premiere and well known resorts in the Northeast has recently opened a full service Mountain Bike Park to become a year round outdoor recreation destination. As a leader in Winter Terrain Park design and with one of the most dedicated snowboard communities in the region, it is no surprise that the public has high expectations for the newly designed bike park. This video project sheds light on the current status of the bike park and showcase the fact that Loon is becoming a true “must visit bike destination” that riders of every skill level can come and enjoy.Riders: Kevin Sweeney, Peter Ostroski, Chris LewandoDirected & Edited By: Josh BogardusAdditional Filming: Chris Goodhue