Video: Flowing Through the Jeseníky Mountains in the Czech Republic

Oct 30, 2021
by bikesonfilm  

By the end of this summer, thanks to Ski Bike centre Radotín, we got the opportunity to test the new enduro bike from Cannondale, the Jekyll. Naturally, our first goal was to film an edit riding this machine, so we started planning right away. For location we went with Jeseníky mountains, which have some breath-taking locations and for the last couple of years, are experiencing massive boom of mountain biking. There is a bunch of new bike parks and the current ones are always progressing and building new trails.

For the riding, we wanted to showcase the variety of styles, this bike is capable of. From technical, steep descents, to fast flowy trails with trick-able jumps. So after a couple of early sunrise and late sunset filming sessions, we are left with an edit, that we are pretty stoked about and hope that you will be too.

Posted In:
Videos


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Smoooooth!! But the exorcistish soundtrack, evening skies, and name of the bike had me looking for something spooky here as it's almost Halloween!
  • 2 0
 Artistry in every respect
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous.

