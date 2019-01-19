Video: Flowy Singletrack on a Scottish Adventure

The trip was a little holiday for me. After just becoming a dad it was a well-needed break. Don’t get a lot of time to ride my bike these days so 4 days of riding was amazing. Weather was spot on. First time riding with Ben, Tom and yourself so needed to make an impression. — Sean Luke

Tom and Sean flowing through the incredibly dry tracks of the summer - Photo by Lewis Gregory.

Scotland is an amazing place that is ideal for any mtb’er with something for everyone and Peebles is a great place to start. — Tom Dunn

Tom took the biggest crash of the trip, flipping over the bars on this stump gap. Tom and Sean made a second attempt to redeem themselves and get the shot - Photo by Lewis Gregory.

For the first leg of our trip we rode straight from our accommodation into the hills around Peebles. We weren’t disappointed as we were rewarded straight away with a ribbon of flowy single track. We spent the day finding a really varied set of trails from steep loamy fresh cut to well-established tracks. The am9 took it all in its stride monster trucking everywhere. — Tom Dunn

Both riders' legs were burning after they walked up this steep, rocky slope for the fifth attempt to get the shot - Photo by Lewis Gregory.

Bird Aeris AM9 - Photo by Millward Media

During the summer, the Bird Cycle Works team, including Tom Dunn and Sean Luke, went on a Scottish adventure, touring some of the best southern hotspots surrounding the Tweed Valley. The trip gave the opportunity to see what the Bird Aeris AM9 and the Bird Aeris 145 are really made of. Trails ranging from all day epics to BDS Downhill tracks pushed these bikes, yet over the period of the five days we had no encounters with mechanicals or punctures.Part two will including a trip to Ae Forest where the team rides the BDS track, further testing their limits.Film by Millward MediaPhotography by Lewis GregoryI would like to thank Ben Pinnick at Bird Cycle Works for this amazing trip. Without him, it would of never happened.