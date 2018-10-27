VIDEOS

Video: Flying Metal Crew Press Full Send to Survive the Huckfest

Oct 27, 2018
by Flying Metal  

Doing a trip to Norway and especially to the Hillbilly Huckfest requires few things: Good planning, lots of friends, lots of money for expensive beers and good health insurance!

Photo locteit
Good sized jumps did for countless sessions and trains. Andy Halter following Armin Beeli

Photo Jakub Sedivy
Dual Slalom has been one of the interesting disciplines only topped by the Huck To Flat. Andreu Lacondeguy tried, but had no chance against Remo Bislin and the winner Ronny-Maccaroni Caduff

Photo Locteit
Huck to Flat, sounds terrible, rides even worse... Here is Dave Kohli trying to be steezy, landing flat. Best event to watch!

Photo locteit
Flipping the last jump was almost mandatory... Andy Halter looking good...

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo Jakub Sedivy
Nope, he doesn't...

Thanks a lot to everybody from Hillbilly Huckfest, Makken and Hospital Ål for the good times!!

Photos: @locteit and Jakub Sedivy
Video: Joel Portenier


www.flyingmetal.ch

