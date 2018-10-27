Video: Flying Metal Crew Press Full Send to Survive the Huckfest

Doing a trip to Norway and especially to the Hillbilly Huckfest requires few things: Good planning, lots of friends, lots of money for expensive beers and good health insurance!Good sized jumps did for countless sessions and trains. Andy Halter following Armin BeeliDual Slalom has been one of the interesting disciplines only topped by the Huck To Flat. Andreu Lacondeguy tried, but had no chance against Remo Bislin and the winner Ronny-Maccaroni CaduffHuck to Flat, sounds terrible, rides even worse... Here is Dave Kohli trying to be steezy, landing flat. Best event to watch!Flipping the last jump was almost mandatory... Andy Halter looking good...Nope, he doesn't...Thanks a lot to everybody from Hillbilly Huckfest, Makken and Hospital Ål for the good times!!Photos: @locteit and Jakub SedivyVideo: Joel Portenier