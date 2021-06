With the support of Motorola Solutions, we shot a small video with Valery Bekishev during the flowering of the Bagulnik. I have long had a dream to capture this picturesque phenomenon and show it through a mountain bike.To make the shooting more productive and faster we used a set of walkie-talkies "Motorola Talkabout T82 Extreme". I thank GT and Trial-Sport for their support!Video: Valery BekishevSound: Liliya OlshevaEditing by Evgeny Kurnikov