Video: Flying Through the Ferns on Vancouver Island

Mahon Lamont went out to film some of his favourite trails with his #VicEnduroCrew
riding buddy and everyone's favourite uphill video maker Max McCulloch. Mahon's favourite trails seem to carry one theme and that is lots of ferns and corners. Mahon is a recently graduated mechanical engineer from Whistler, who has worked as a mechanical engineering intern at Rocky Mountain Bicycles in the past. He previously raced XC Canada Cups and marathon xc before switching to Enduro in 2019. Currently he is a professional mountain bike coach for The Cycling Co. in Victoria.
The music is Jet Black (feat. Brandy) by Anderson .Paak.Dodging some trees: Max McCulloch
Thanks to Rocky Mountain Bicycles for the rad Slayer 29 it's the perfect choice for Mahon's aggressive trails.Some slabs: Max McCulloch
Mahon has been based in Victoria for the last few years while he completing his bachelor's degree at the University of VictoriaRiding some of his creations: Max McCulloch
