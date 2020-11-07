Video: Flying Through the Ferns on Vancouver Island

Dodging some trees: Max McCulloch

Some slabs: Max McCulloch



Riding some of his creations: Max McCulloch

Mahon Lamont went out to film some of his favourite trails with hisriding buddy and everyone's favourite uphill video maker Max McCulloch. Mahon's favourite trails seem to carry one theme and that is lots of ferns and corners. Mahon is a recently graduated mechanical engineer from Whistler, who has worked as a mechanical engineering intern at Rocky Mountain Bicycles in the past. He previously raced XC Canada Cups and marathon xc before switching to Enduro in 2019. Currently he is a professional mountain bike coach for The Cycling Co. in Victoria.The music is Jet Black (feat. Brandy) by Anderson .Paak.Thanks to Rocky Mountain Bicycles for the rad Slayer 29 it's the perfect choice for Mahon's aggressive trails.Mahon has been based in Victoria for the last few years while he completing his bachelor's degree at the University of Victoria