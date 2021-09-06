Video: Flying Through the Lush Forest in Washington

Eric's Druid in the foreground and Andrew's Dreadnought in the background, built up with components from Fox, Race Face, Hayes, OneUp, Schwalbe, MTX, and Jank Components.

Eric has the best race face in the game. Pure concentration, always looking way down the trail.

Andrew on his way to 1st place at the Cascadia Dirt Cup held in Darrington a few weeks ago. Photo by Lindsay Gall.

Andrew at the 2021 NAEC race at Silver Mountain in Idaho, where he took 10th amidst a stacked field. Photo by Gavi Perl.

Eric and Andrew sending it into the evening.