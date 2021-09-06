Video: Flying Through the Lush Forest in Washington

The second race season of the Fanatik Enduro Team has been a fun and incredibly rewarding experience, watching Eric Olsen develop further as a rider and as a leader, and getting to know our new team-member Andrew Cavaye, who hails from Toowoomba, Australia (where Jared Graves is from) and comes to us after being a privateer on the 2019 EWS circuit. Seeing these two athletes push themselves on the race track is inspiring, but getting out with them for on trail is where you see why they ride bikes; it's all about having fun!
Photos and words by @danperl
unless otherwise listed.
Video by @Djambor
The Fanatik Enduro Team operates with support from:@ForbiddenBike@foxfactory @raceface
Hayes Brakes @OneUpComponents@schwalbe
MTX Brake Pads
Jank Components
