Video: Flying Through the Lush Forest in Washington

Eric's Druid in the foreground and Andrew's Dreadnought in the background, built up with components from Fox, Race Face, Hayes, OneUp, Schwalbe, MTX, and Jank Components.

Eric has the best race face in the game. Pure concentration, always looking way down the trail.

Andrew on his way to 1st place at the Cascadia Dirt Cup held in Darrington a few weeks ago. Photo by Lindsay Gall.

Andrew at the 2021 NAEC race at Silver Mountain in Idaho, where he took 10th amidst a stacked field. Photo by Gavi Perl.

Eric and Andrew sending it into the evening.

The second race season of the Fanatik Enduro Team has been a fun and incredibly rewarding experience, watching Eric Olsen develop further as a rider and as a leader, and getting to know our new team-member Andrew Cavaye, who hails from Toowoomba, Australia (where Jared Graves is from) and comes to us after being a privateer on the 2019 EWS circuit. Seeing these two athletes push themselves on the race track is inspiring, but getting out with them for on trail is where you see why they ride bikes; it's all about having fun!Photos and words by @danperl unless otherwise listed.Video by @Djambor The Fanatik Enduro Team operates with support from:Hayes BrakesMTX Brake PadsJank Components