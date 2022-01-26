close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Follow Cam on Mount Seymour Classics
Jan 26, 2022
by
NOBL Wheels
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Max McCulloch follows Nic from VANCAN on his home turf.
Follow Cam: Max McCulloch
Wheels: Nic rides NOBL TR37s with Industry Nine Hydras
Trail Association:
nsmba.ca
Regions in Article
Mount Seymour
Posted In:
Videos
Max Mcculloch
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
65124 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
54540 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
46868 views
Updated: Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Reece Wallace Join Marzocchi - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
46469 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
46062 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
43751 views
SRAM CEO: 'We Have More Finished Goods on Our Shelves Right Now Than We’ve Ever Had'
39970 views
Darren Berrecloth Hangs Up Red Bull Helmet After 15 Years
35473 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
rrolly
(42 mins ago)
Love VanCan's YouTube channel. Still waiting for him to drop details on his new ride though.
[Reply]
2
0
nicz
(31 mins ago)
Thanks! Tomorrow morning!
[Reply]
3
0
NicolaZesty314
(55 mins ago)
how i wish i could ride what and how Nick does!
[Reply]
1
0
nicz
(30 mins ago)
I wish I could ride like Max, he’s so fast.
[Reply]
2
0
oosmond
(1 hours ago)
Guess they win the skinny challenge.
[Reply]
2
0
georgeblaki
(18 mins ago)
that leg in the air was so much scary! pure confidence right there
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007863
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment