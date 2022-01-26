close
Video: Follow Cam on Mount Seymour Classics

Jan 26, 2022
by NOBL Wheels  



Max McCulloch follows Nic from VANCAN on his home turf.

Follow Cam: Max McCulloch
Wheels: Nic rides NOBL TR37s with Industry Nine Hydras
Trail Association: nsmba.ca

Mount Seymour

Videos Max Mcculloch


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Love VanCan's YouTube channel. Still waiting for him to drop details on his new ride though.
  • 2 0
 Thanks! Tomorrow morning!
  • 3 0
 how i wish i could ride what and how Nick does!
  • 1 0
 I wish I could ride like Max, he’s so fast.
  • 2 0
 Guess they win the skinny challenge.
  • 2 0
 that leg in the air was so much scary! pure confidence right there

