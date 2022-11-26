Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 1

Words: Canyon

Day 1 in Lousa, Portugal

The first taste of some vitamin D after a long British winter brings a smile to everyone's faces

Getting bikes and lines dialled

Loading up as the riders and media head up the hill to work

Tahnee testing out those micro-adjustments on track

A downhill run wouldn't be complete without some style for Kaos Seagrave

First-year elite Dennis Luffman and second-year junior Phoebe Gale are excited to build up speed in their categories.

Team manager Tony Seagrave getting his first taste of life on camera.

Phoebe Gale conducting the compulsory clip review

The FMD vibe is always colourful in the pits

Dennis Luffman charging down for his first elite mens finals

First race of the year ✔️