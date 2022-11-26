Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 1

Words: Canyon
Say hello to the next biggest mountain bike video series; How We Roll. Bringing a new perspective to the world of the FMD race team for all the behind-the-scenes and drama. The series has been created to be enjoyed by those both in and outside of the sport, so take a seat and watch what downhill is all about with some of the wildest stories from the 2022 season.
The first episode is out today, with subsequent episodes launched weekly.
To accompany the video launch, we've put together a little photo story with some behind-the-scenes snaps from the creation of the series. In episode 1 the team get together for their first big gathering of the year for the pre-season testing in Lousa, Portugal. Not only essential for dialling in bike setups ahead of the race season, team camps are an integral part of team bonding before they spend the entire summer travelling around together. The first stop on the World Cup circuit this year was Lourdes, France. Known to the rest of the population for being the destination for holy pilgrimages, it’s renowned for its high speeds, slick mud and painful whoop sections to us mountain bikers.
Day 1 in Lousa, Portugal
The first taste of some vitamin D after a long British winter brings a smile to everyone's faces
Getting bikes and lines dialled
Loading up as the riders and media head up the hill to work
Tahnee testing out those micro-adjustments on track
A downhill run wouldn't be complete without some style for Kaos Seagrave
First-year elite Dennis Luffman and second-year junior Phoebe Gale are excited to build up speed in their categories.
Team manager Tony Seagrave getting his first taste of life on camera.
Phoebe Gale conducting the compulsory clip review
The FMD vibe is always colourful in the pits
They say a picture paints a thousand words
Dennis Luffman charging down for his first elite mens finals
First race of the year ✔️
Video by: Two Palms Media
With support from: Canyon
, Harpoon Sports Concepts, Shimano, Fox Racing and Red Bull
