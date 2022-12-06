Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 2

Words: Canyon
Photos: Saskia Dugon, Boris Beyer
In "How We Roll", we look at what makes Downhill Mountain Biking such a unique sport and introduce the characters that make up the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Racing Team. Follow Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman and Phoebe Gale on their journey throughout the 2022 season. Episode 2 begins by revealing how Tahnée has suffered from a concussion from a crash while riding at the Vanta Jam event in the UK. It's been a tough and uncertain couple of months for the team, but Tahnée decides to join the team for the Fort William event so she can be around the comfort of everyone and support her fellow riders. At Fort William, we experience the brutal nature of one of the wildest races and tracks of the year. All eyes are on Phoebe as it's her home race and amongst all the rain and mud Phoebe manages a 2nd place which hits her hard emotionally. The team rally around her making it an important lesson and growth experience for Phoebe. Kaos has no choice but to pull out of the race with a shoulder injury he suffered at Darkest, and for the first time we see the discussion about whether or not Kaos wants to be racing downhill World Cups anymore. Stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled for episode 3, coming next Saturday, 10th December,17:00 CET here on the Canyon YouTube channel.
Tahnee preparing for her role as team hype mascot at Fort William
Smiles on trackwalk just before the foul weather rolled in for the week
Words of support poured in from fans for Tahnee.
Given the torrential rain at this years Fort William world cup, pit antics were at an all time high.
1 pair of kids glasses = hours of laughs.
Phoebe stoked on the track and her quali result.
After taking 1st in qualifying, this isn't the outcome Phoebe had envisaged for finals.
Despite slotting into 2nd place after a mistake on track, it was a hard pill to swallow at her home race.
The team watching the rest of finals from the warmth of the pits.
Video by: Two Palms Media
With support from: Canyon
, Harpoon Sports Concepts, Shimano, Fox Racing and Red Bull
