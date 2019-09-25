Video: Follow the Gehrig Twins at the First Ever Swiss EWS

Wow thanks so much everyone for the support this weekend! I enjoyed racing in Zermatt loads and it means the world to us having such a rad team of friends & family trackside cheering for us and encouraging us to give it some extra gas! This EWS was a long and tough day out on some of the most challenging terrain we had all season long. Although 11th is not what I was hoping for I'm stoked on a few solid stage results and actually my best EWS result of the year. Two big crashes into the rocks were not ideal for the confidence and have me limping a bit now but should be all good for next week Trophy of Nations! I managed to get through the day with a big smile and just loved it to race on home soil! — Caro Gehrig