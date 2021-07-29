Video: Following 2021 Adaptive MTB Canadian National Champion Cole Bernier on a Hot Lap of the Race Course

Jul 30, 2021
by Bowheadcorp  


For the FIRST time the Canadian National Championships included the Adaptive MTB category. Cole Bernier was the first to take the TITLE against a stacked field. We chased him down a practice run on a hot lap to show you the impressive speed and skill of Adaptive Mountain Bikers.

TOP 5 Results...

1. Bernier, Cole // 00:07:36.56
2. Danniels, Samson // 00:07:51.95
3. McGauley, Landon // 00:08:14.07
4. Krueger, Ethan // 00:08:50.47
5. Lochhead, Cameron // 00:08:58.66

Full results.




Adaptive Mountain Biking was very well received at the Dunbar Summer Series...

Tianna Smith even took a Bowhead for a rip! #longlivechainsaw

We can't thank all the people that made these events such a success. Stoked to see where this goes in the future.

@seracing - Stephen Exley
@kootenayadaptive - Mike Riediger
@pinder_experience - Niall Pinder

Shout out to the resorts who were so accommodating.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Started watching for the shred, kept watching for the tunes.
  • 1 0
 What an awesome machine/rider combo! :-)

