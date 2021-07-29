Video: Following 2021 Adaptive MTB Canadian National Champion Cole Bernier on a Hot Lap of the Race Course

For the FIRST time the Canadian National Championships included the Adaptive MTB category. Cole Bernier was the first to take the TITLE against a stacked field. We chased him down a practice run on a hot lap to show you the impressive speed and skill of Adaptive Mountain Bikers.TOP 5 Results...1. Bernier, Cole // 00:07:36.562. Danniels, Samson // 00:07:51.953. McGauley, Landon // 00:08:14.074. Krueger, Ethan // 00:08:50.475. Lochhead, Cameron // 00:08:58.66Adaptive Mountain Biking was very well received at the Dunbar Summer Series...Tianna Smith even took a Bowhead for a rip!We can't thank all the people that made these events such a success. Stoked to see where this goes in the future.@seracing - Stephen Exley@kootenayadaptive - Mike Riediger@pinder_experience - Niall PinderShout out to the resorts who were so accommodating.