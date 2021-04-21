Video: Forbidden Announces All-Canadian Synthesis Team with Magnus Manson, Rhys Verner & Jack Menzies

Creating a factory race team from scratch was the opportunity of a lifetime for all of us at Forbidden, but in the midst of a global pandemic, it was never going to be a walk in the park. With so much uncertainty in the world, not least with regards to racing and overseas travel, but the impact of strained supply chains and a universal lack of product, the odds were certainly stacked against us.



Thankfully though, we weren’t the only brand determined to go racing this season and over the past seven months, began a long and often arduous process that has ultimately delivered a team that we at Forbidden are all immensely proud of. Encompassing who we are as a bike company, be it the riders, the support crew or the amazing brands we have partnered with and the truly passionate individuals who work there. Without them and others in the racing community, this sport wouldn’t be what it is today.



And what a roster of partners at that! Sharing our vision from the get-go, crankbrothers will be supplying the team with their front and rear-specific Synthesis wheels, shoes, pedals and range of tools. We are also privileged to have both SRAM and RockShox by our side, ensuring our riders have the best braking and transmission systems, seatposts and suspension platforms available.



Fizik, whose legacy in mountain bike racing is hard to fault, will be supplying saddles while bars, stems, grips and headsets will be provided by Burgtec and Chris King respectively; the coolest cockpit combo out there for sure. The team will be rolling on Maxxis rubber with CushCore inserts, wearing 7Mesh apparel, Oakley helmets and eyewear, and fending off those falls with protection from 7iDP. Muc-Off will be supplying the team’s bike care ingredients and ensuring the bikes are spick and span all season. With three fast and entertaining riders, Thomas and Alex Presant (our Aussie team mechanic), I can’t wait to get the season started and get the Forbidden Synthesis team to Europe for plenty of racing and fun times, both inside and outside the tape! — Olly Forster, Global Marketing Manager and Team Director