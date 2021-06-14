Video: Forbidden Announces Mixed Wheel Druid GX Ziggy Edition

Press Release: Forbidden
We're no strangers to the mixed wheel revolution, releasing the Ziggy Link
back in May 2020
, allowing Forbidden owners to easily recalibrate their Druids and Dreadnoughts for a 27.5in rear wheel. Taken aback by demand, which has grown exponentially in the past 12 months, the wheels were quickly in motion to offer a complete bike equipped with a Ziggy Link.
Our first out-of-the-box, ready-to-rip, mixed wheel size hell-raiser, the Druid GX 'Ziggy Edition' takes the corner slaying abilities of the full-29er Druid and turns them up to 11. Featuring our signature ‘One Ride’
proportional geometry not only ensures a consistent ride experience, regardless of size or stature but also amplifies what this bike can do on the trail. Separated by more than just a 27.5in rear wheel, the GX goes further, knocking 0.5 degrees off the head angle and dropping the bottom bracket by 4mm compared to its full 29er siblings. If the intentions of the Druid GX were in any doubt, the Crankbrothers front and rear tuned Synthesis Enduro wheels, full SRAM GX 12-speed transmission and G2 four-piston anchors should go some way to establish that it’s here to play.DRUID GX ZIGGY EDITION MSRP :
$6599 USD | $8249 CAD | £5899 GBP | €7099 EUR
DRUID GX SPEC:Frame:
Forbidden Druid, 130mm travel, full-carbon, Ziggy Link equippedFork:
Fox Performance Elite 36 GRIP2 - 150mm travel, 44mm offsetShock:
Fox Performance Elite DPX2, EVOL air can, 3-position leverTransmission:
SRAM GX 12 speed - 10-52T cassetteBrakes:
SRAM G2 RSC 4-piston, 180mm rotors front and rearWheels:
Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy, mixed size wheelsetFront tire:
Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO casingRear tire:
Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casingCockpit:
RaceFace Aeffect 50mm stem, 800 x 20mm Turbine bars and Half Nelson gripsSaddle:
SDG Radar ChromoSeat post:
RaceFace Aeffect R (size-specific drop: Small 125mm drop / Medium 150mm / Large and X-Large 170mm drop) Included:
RaceFace tubeless valves, ratcheting torque wrench, Forbidden digital shock pump, and a spare derailleur hanger
Geometry
Druid GX bikes will be shipping to North American dealers by late June with UK and European dealers receiving stock by early August. There’s never been a better time to indulge yourself with a fun-loving, high pivot sporting hooligan of a bike, so don't delay as stock will be limited. Please contact one of our amazing dealers
for availability and lead times.
Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.Director/Edit: Cole Nelson Additional Cinematography Liam Morgan Featuring: Dillon Butcher Produced by: Stephane Pelletier and Owen PembertonStill Photography: Liam Wallace / Liam Morgan Music:
"Sword Woman" Performed by: Maule
Learn more: forbiddenbike.com
Forbidden: Ok, fine, chill bro...
