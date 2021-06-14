Video: Forbidden Announces Mixed Wheel Druid GX Ziggy Edition

Jun 14, 2021
by ForbiddenBike  

Press Release: Forbidden

We're no strangers to the mixed wheel revolution, releasing the Ziggy Link back in May 2020, allowing Forbidden owners to easily recalibrate their Druids and Dreadnoughts for a 27.5in rear wheel. Taken aback by demand, which has grown exponentially in the past 12 months, the wheels were quickly in motion to offer a complete bike equipped with a Ziggy Link.

Our first out-of-the-box, ready-to-rip, mixed wheel size hell-raiser, the Druid GX 'Ziggy Edition' takes the corner slaying abilities of the full-29er Druid and turns them up to 11. Featuring our signature ‘One Ride’ proportional geometry not only ensures a consistent ride experience, regardless of size or stature but also amplifies what this bike can do on the trail. Separated by more than just a 27.5in rear wheel, the GX goes further, knocking 0.5 degrees off the head angle and dropping the bottom bracket by 4mm compared to its full 29er siblings. If the intentions of the Druid GX were in any doubt, the Crankbrothers front and rear tuned Synthesis Enduro wheels, full SRAM GX 12-speed transmission and G2 four-piston anchors should go some way to establish that it’s here to play.


DRUID GX ZIGGY EDITION MSRP : $6599 USD | $8249 CAD | £5899 GBP | €7099 EUR



DRUID GX SPEC:
Frame: Forbidden Druid, 130mm travel, full-carbon, Ziggy Link equipped
Fork: Fox Performance Elite 36 GRIP2 - 150mm travel, 44mm offset
Shock: Fox Performance Elite DPX2, EVOL air can, 3-position lever
Transmission: SRAM GX 12 speed - 10-52T cassette
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC 4-piston, 180mm rotors front and rear
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy, mixed size wheelset
Front tire: Maxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO casing
Rear tire: Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casing
Cockpit: RaceFace Aeffect 50mm stem, 800 x 20mm Turbine bars and Half Nelson grips
Saddle: SDG Radar Chromo
Seat post: RaceFace Aeffect R (size-specific drop: Small 125mm drop / Medium 150mm / Large and X-Large 170mm drop)
Included: RaceFace tubeless valves, ratcheting torque wrench, Forbidden digital shock pump, and a spare derailleur hanger




Geometry



Druid GX bikes will be shipping to North American dealers by late June with UK and European dealers receiving stock by early August. There’s never been a better time to indulge yourself with a fun-loving, high pivot sporting hooligan of a bike, so don't delay as stock will be limited. Please contact one of our amazing dealers for availability and lead times.



Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.

Director/Edit: Cole Nelson
Additional Cinematography Liam Morgan
Featuring: Dillon Butcher
Produced by: Stephane Pelletier and Owen Pemberton
Still Photography: Liam Wallace / Liam Morgan

Music: "Sword Woman" Performed by: Maule

Learn more: forbiddenbike.com


15 Comments

  • 22 0
 Glad the wheels are labelled front and rear ,I’m always putting them on the wrong around.
  • 5 0
 Same, turns the chain line into a real mess!
  • 5 1
 I’m sure the carbon synthesis rims are different front and rear so makes sense to label them, dunno bout alloy ones mind you
  • 8 0
 Can't be that much more expensive to spec Codes over G2 can it?
  • 10 3
 $6600 for gx with guide 2 brakes and alloy wheels? Ouch.
  • 3 0
 I bought my XT Druid last summer for $5300. Prices have seemingly gone up eh?
  • 2 1
 @fudgedredd: i never thought id see the day. an american saying eh
  • 2 0
 I love that the bike has dirt on it for the photo op. It's so sick that Forbidden isn't worried about pristine press releases and the bike is meant to be ridden.
  • 4 1
 DJ Khalid: "Another one"


Forbidden: Ok, fine, chill bro...
  • 2 0
 Ziggy Linked Druid is legit the most fun bike to corner in the entire world.
  • 2 0
 g2...(cause all the good brakes were sold out)
  • 1 0
 Wasn't this bike like $4300 18 months ago?
  • 2 0
 Nope. Always been boutique prices. Frame only has always been $3299.
  • 1 0
 Sweet. Bike is sick
