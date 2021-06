Video: Forbidden Announces Mixed Wheel Druid GX Ziggy Edition

Press Release: Forbidden

We're no strangers to the mixed wheel revolution, releasing theback in May 2020 , allowing Forbidden owners to easily recalibrate their Druids and Dreadnoughts for a 27.5in rear wheel. Taken aback by demand, which has grown exponentially in the past 12 months, the wheels were quickly in motion to offer a complete bike equipped with a Ziggy Link.Our first out-of-the-box, ready-to-rip, mixed wheel size hell-raiser, the Druid GX 'Ziggy Edition' takes the corner slaying abilities of the full-29er Druid and turns them up to 11. Featuring our signatureproportional geometry not only ensures a consistent ride experience, regardless of size or stature but also amplifies what this bike can do on the trail. Separated by more than just a 27.5in rear wheel, the GX goes further, knocking 0.5 degrees off the head angle and dropping the bottom bracket by 4mm compared to its full 29er siblings. If the intentions of the Druid GX were in any doubt, the Crankbrothers front and rear tuned Synthesis Enduro wheels, full SRAM GX 12-speed transmission and G2 four-piston anchors should go some way to establish that it’s here to play.$6599 USD | $8249 CAD | £5899 GBP | €7099 EURForbidden Druid, 130mm travel, full-carbon, Ziggy Link equippedFox Performance Elite 36 GRIP2 - 150mm travel, 44mm offsetFox Performance Elite DPX2, EVOL air can, 3-position leverSRAM GX 12 speed - 10-52T cassetteSRAM G2 RSC 4-piston, 180mm rotors front and rearCrankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy, mixed size wheelsetMaxxis Assegai, 29 x 2.5in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO casingMaxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5 x 2.4in, 3C MaxTerra, EXO+ casingRaceFace Aeffect 50mm stem, 800 x 20mm Turbine bars and Half Nelson gripsSDG Radar ChromoRaceFace Aeffect R (size-specific drop: Small 125mm drop / Medium 150mm / Large and X-Large 170mm drop)RaceFace tubeless valves, ratcheting torque wrench, Forbidden digital shock pump, and a spare derailleur hangerDruid GX bikes will be shipping to North American dealers by late June with UK and European dealers receiving stock by early August. There’s never been a better time to indulge yourself with a fun-loving, high pivot sporting hooligan of a bike, so don't delay as stock will be limited. Please contact one of our amazing dealers for availability and lead times."Sword Woman"