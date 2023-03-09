Video: Forbidden's Synthesis Team Welcomes New DH Junior Jon Mozell

Video: Forbidden

There's been a few additions to the Forbidden Synthesis over the off-season. We've covered the EDR side, and now it's time to shift our attention over to DH. This time, Magnus and team mechanic Antman help get new DH Jr team rider Jon Mozell dialled in and up to speed on his new steed at the legendary Mount Prevost.We're pleased to officially welcome North Vancouver native Jon Mozell to the Forbidden Family. First-year Jr's, let's go!To infinity and beyond.