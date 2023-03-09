Video: Forbidden's Synthesis Team Welcomes New DH Junior Jon Mozell

Mar 9, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  


Video: Forbidden

There's been a few additions to the Forbidden Synthesis over the off-season. We've covered the EDR side, and now it's time to shift our attention over to DH. This time, Magnus and team mechanic Antman help get new DH Jr team rider Jon Mozell dialled in and up to speed on his new steed at the legendary Mount Prevost.

We're pleased to officially welcome North Vancouver native Jon Mozell to the Forbidden Family. First-year Jr's, let's go!

To infinity and beyond.


Rider: Jon Mozell
Video: Thomas Doyle.

Regions in Article
Mount Prevost

Posted In:
Videos DH Racing Forbidden Jon Mozell Magnus Manson


Must Read This Week
Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike
62703 views
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
45219 views
What Type of eMTB Should You Buy in 2023?
41194 views
DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork
41179 views
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
41095 views
Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More
35722 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
31776 views
HQ Tour: Brazn Makes Unique High Pivot Bikes in New Zealand
30380 views

18 Comments

  • 9 1
 Congrats Jon, you wild child.
  • 5 1
 Is that the new linkage for the trail bikes too? hmmmm
  • 4 1
 They definitely need to release a new bike soon
  • 2 0
 @mxmtb: Yes because the current ones are just awful...
  • 1 0
 @chwk: is that why your selling yours :p

I like forbidden , just want that new DH bike !!
  • 3 0
 Big congrats to Jon. Awesome guy and I'm sure he will be a great addition to the Forbidden team.
  • 2 0
 RAD! Solid move Forbidden - Jon's gonna be on the GAS this year, especially on a dread
  • 2 1
 Looks like an interesting prospect. We'll be watching out for him this season.
  • 3 1
 ...Full Stealth Bomber Blacked out mode enabled - looks sick \m/
  • 2 0
 So good, so deserving, well done Jon!
  • 2 0
 Those two are gunna crush it this season
  • 2 0
 Jon is an animal!! Rip it up buddy!!
  • 3 0
 Megalodon!
  • 1 1
 Sick, stoked for you Jon! Stoked for Forbidden too, what a fantastic team, and that new bike looks awesome. I can't wait to see what that team can achieve this year.
  • 2 0
 Murdered right out. Go get 'em kid!
  • 2 0
 Good luck for the season. Just enjoy every moment.
  • 1 0
 Look out World Cup Juniors, BC is sending another fast guy. Good stuff Jon, go get it.
  • 2 0
 Nice nice





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032238
Mobile Version of Website