Video: Forbidden Welcomes Alex Storr to The Team

Mar 15, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  

WELCOME TO THE TEAM - Inside or outside the tape, Alex Storr has an uncanny ability to turn heads and draw attention to his two-wheeled antics. Unknown to many a few months ago and still a new face to most, Alex began making a name for himself last year, while in the U21 ranks of the EWS. A slow start to the season that built as Alex - still new to the sport - learned the ropes, eventually winning the British national title, round six of the EWS where he would finish fourth overall, as a privateer. For more and our pre-season interview with Alex, please head to our site here.

21.12.21. Forbidden Bikes. Alex Storr. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder
Forbidden Dreadnought andylloyder

bigquotes"I’d never heard of Alex before an email landed in my inbox from a colleague at our head office, on Vancouver Island, who’d caught wind of this Welsh wonderkid via a friend in the UK. The random story behind this chance encounter - the purchasing of a second-hand snowboard, of course - was enough to get me interested, but after a quick scan on Roots and Rain followed by the standard Instagram sweep, my interest was piqued and the rest is history. We are all extremely excited to welcome Alex to Forbidden and we can't wait to see what comes next from this talented young rider.”Olly Forster, Forbidden’s Global Marketing Manager

21.12.21. Forbidden Bikes. Alex Storr. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder
21.12.21. Forbidden Bikes. Alex Storr. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder

Rider: Alex Storr
Video: Chapter Studios
Photos: Andy Lloyd
Music: Styly Cee - Throwdown


Posted In:
Videos Forbidden


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Looks like a trail smasher. Great song & riding
  • 2 0
 Well deserved!
  • 1 0
 That was sick! This kid rips
  • 1 0
 Dang!

