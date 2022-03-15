Video: Forbidden Welcomes Alex Storr to The Team

"I’d never heard of Alex before an email landed in my inbox from a colleague at our head office, on Vancouver Island, who’d caught wind of this Welsh wonderkid via a friend in the UK. The random story behind this chance encounter - the purchasing of a second-hand snowboard, of course - was enough to get me interested, but after a quick scan on Roots and Rain followed by the standard Instagram sweep, my interest was piqued and the rest is history. We are all extremely excited to welcome Alex to Forbidden and we can't wait to see what comes next from this talented young rider.” — Olly Forster, Forbidden’s Global Marketing Manager