Video: Forking Rear-Suspension, Value Performance, & A Bike From 2023 - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 12, 2022
by Mike Levy  


The year is 2069. A massive solar flare knocked the power grid out decades ago, only to be followed by natural disasters that have ravaged the planet and decimated the population. You survive by constantly staying on the move while looking for anything edible, anything useful, and anywhere safe. It's a tough existence, but you still like to lay down a fat skid when you get the chance.

You stumble onto four bikes while searching for shelter from an acid rain storm: an antiquated Marin with a fork for a shock, one named PROTOTYPE, one that's way too green, and another that's way too heavy.

You can only take one. Choose wisely.


Pick your post-apocalyptic ride



Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Crankworx Whistler 2022


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 That new Knolly is FIRE. I hope the sizing is a bit more realistic this go round for us 5'10 folks who are stuck between a medium being a little to small and large feeling like land barge.
  • 1 0
 In the post apocalyptic world, I'll be dusting off my full rigid single speed. The rest of the world will be in tremendous pain, so why shouldn't I?
  • 1 0
 Already own a Norco that will likely survive an apocalypse so…
  • 1 0
 the transition from the Marin to the Scor was jarring





