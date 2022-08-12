Video: Forking Rear-Suspension, Value Performance, & A Bike From 2023 - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Pick your post-apocalyptic ride The Marin because I could probably fix it with a rock and some string

The Knolly because carbon is bad for the environment

The Norco because good geometry shouldn't cost more, even after the apocalypse

The SCOR because e-bikes might still be the future...?

Responses: 67 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

The year is 2069. A massive solar flare knocked the power grid out decades ago, only to be followed by natural disasters that have ravaged the planet and decimated the population. You survive by constantly staying on the move while looking for anything edible, anything useful, and anywhere safe. It's a tough existence, but you still like to lay down a fat skid when you get the chance.You stumble onto four bikes while searching for shelter from an acid rain storm: an antiquated Marin with a fork for a shock, one named PROTOTYPE, one that's way too green, and another that's way too heavy.You can only take one. Choose wisely.