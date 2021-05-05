Video: Former World Cup Racer Helen Gaskell on Her Return to Riding in 'Back On The Gas'

I don’t have just one thing that made me ride bikes, as a young kid I used to play out in the park on my bike every night after school and ride with the boys pulling wheelies I just loved it, I was obsessed with going on my bike and that’s all I really wanted to do, watching racing as a kid I wanted to do what they did. I really looked up to Anne Caroline Chausson.



Schladming & Fort William World Cups were my favourites, my first ever podium was at Fort Bill and the crowds were amazing, such a special event, then Schladming I loved the track, it was natural technical turns all the way with hardly any pedalling and it was the final World Cup round one year which put me In the top 5 overall after a great season of racing. — Helen Gaskell