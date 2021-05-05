Video: Former World Cup Racer Helen Gaskell on Her Return to Riding in 'Back On The Gas'

May 5, 2021
by Ben Gerrish  

Apparently, 10 years isn’t that long to be competing at the topmost level. To say the least, Helen is humble. Injuries put a stop to her World Cup career, but after spending anything more than 30 seconds with her you’ll realise the buzz for bikes has not gone anywhere.

Rehab from her back injury was bumped back onto two wheels with the introduction of an e-bike a few years ago and she hasn’t looked back. Now riding the full array, from road to enduro, the e-bike has simply allowed further and more extensive missions on two wheels. The stoke is real.

We had the pleasure of starting this project getting introduced to the local trails and how they should be ridden. A day on Helvellyn, although pretty wild, showcased the real big mountain adventure capability of both Helen and the Levo, then we rounded it out rolling into the top of some classic Lake District tech, all fresh to Helen. Every bit ridden with the style and composure you’d expect from a World Cup racer. Run after run, not an issue with the pleasure of e-power.









What was it that got you onto two wheels?

bigquotesI don’t have just one thing that made me ride bikes, as a young kid I used to play out in the park on my bike every night after school and ride with the boys pulling wheelies I just loved it, I was obsessed with going on my bike and that’s all I really wanted to do, watching racing as a kid I wanted to do what they did. I really looked up to Anne Caroline Chausson.

Schladming & Fort William World Cups were my favourites, my first ever podium was at Fort Bill and the crowds were amazing, such a special event, then Schladming I loved the track, it was natural technical turns all the way with hardly any pedalling and it was the final World Cup round one year which put me In the top 5 overall after a great season of racing.Helen Gaskell





Film By HDDNMedia
Directed By Ben Gerrish
Photos By Matty Waudby
Words By HDDNMedia and Helen Gaskell

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Awesome! Looking forward to following how Helen gets on this year then.. fingers crossed for some racing actually going ahead.
  • 1 0
 Further, faster, for longer.

Post a Comment



