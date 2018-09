Time to give the front wheel a rest

Taking a deep breath of Austrian wilderness

On his ride through the Styrian Mountains Mani Gruber discovers an Alpine Salamander.

That's why the golden hour is called the golden hour.

Soaking the last light of the day.

Spending the night on the edge of a cliff.

Manuel Gruber quit racing DH World Cup two years ago, but he did not quit riding mountain bikes. In the third episode of "Grubes gonna Groove" you can join "Mani" in the Austrian Alps, close to his hometown. He explores the mountains in some common and some extraordinary ways.You can find the first two episodes of "Grubes gonna Groove" here: