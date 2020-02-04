Video: Forrest Riesco Lights Up Coast Gravity Park in 'Off the Clock'

Feb 4, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Forrest Riesco


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I feel like this was cut from the twilight saga and it is missing the werewolves chasing him through the eerily empty forest.
  • 1 0
 Both power and style! Forest Risko would probably make a manly man great surfer too, but far more appropriately named for his current occupation.
  • 2 0
 Commencal is acing it with their vids, lately! Great riders, great team and great bikes!
  • 1 0
 Wanna go to Coastal Gravity Park NOW!!! great edit
  • 1 0
 Well done

