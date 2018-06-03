VIDEOS

Video: Fort William DH World Cup Highlights

Jun 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  




MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
90160 views
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
89784 views
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
77825 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
58716 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
54708 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
53342 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
53127 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
50222 views

4 Comments

  • + 4
 Great to see Pierron winning a worldcup, one could see how he slowly progressed to the top over the last few years. Congrats!
  • + 4
 ALLOYYYYYYYY
  • + 2
 What a race!!! no one was safe in this one!! not even Gwin or Atherton
  • + 1
 It was big drama show!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028963
Mobile Version of Website