Video: Fort William DH World Cup Highlights
Jun 3, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
90160 views
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
89784 views
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
77825 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
58716 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
54708 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
53342 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
53127 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
50222 views
bashhard
(52 mins ago)
Great to see Pierron winning a worldcup, one could see how he slowly progressed to the top over the last few years. Congrats!
+ 4
viniadhv
(51 mins ago)
ALLOYYYYYYYY
+ 2
macimecdufour
(51 mins ago)
What a race!!! no one was safe in this one!! not even Gwin or Atherton
+ 1
MikeAzBS
(53 mins ago)
It was big drama show!
