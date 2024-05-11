Video: Behind the Scenes of Fort William with Greg Minnaar & the Norco Race Division - Just Getting Started EP1

May 11, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  


Words: Norco Bikes
Photos: Nathan Hughes
Videography: Alex Rankin, Callum Philpott, Joe Simkins, Matt Staggs
Editing: Thomas Sandell

The first weekend of UCI World Cup racing certainly did not disappoint! For the new Norco Race Division, there were some major ups and downs, and with our film crew on hand to capture all the excitement and drama of the weekend, you’ll get to see it firsthand.

In this episode, you’ll get your first glimpse behind the scenes of the team in Fort William, Scotland. An unfiltered view into the life chosen by the team riders and their support network, with access to the emotions, tribulations, and passion for the sport.

Dropping just days after each race of the season, these short films will provide an intimate picture of World Cup racing, giving you an exclusive look into the dedication, grit, and teamwork required to compete at the highest level.

Stay tuned.


Photographer Nathan Hughes

Photographer Nathan Hughes

photo

Photographer Nathan Hughes
Photographer Nathan Hughes

Photographer Nathan Hughes

Photographer Nathan Hughes

Photographer Nathan Hughes
Photographer Nathan Hughes

photo

Photographer Nathan Hughes

Photographer Nathan Hughes


Posted In:
Videos Vlog Norco Gracey Hemstreet Greg Minnaar Lucas Cruz Kirk Mcdowall Fort William World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
norcobicycles avatar

Member since Feb 11, 2000
129 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
164453 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
106312 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
56512 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
55279 views
Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK
44039 views
Day 1 Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024
39311 views
Norco Race Division Updates on Greg Minnaar & Lucas Cruz's Injuries
35292 views
[UPDATED] Junior Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
35217 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Gutted for the team on their first race of the season. Mental fortitude to bounce back, but that’s what champions do. You don’t win DH races with smooth sailing. You gotta grind out those wins. Keep grinding guys!! We’re with you!!
  • 1 0
 Hype is real







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042741
Mobile Version of Website