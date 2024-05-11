Video: Behind the Scenes of Fort William with Greg Minnaar & the Norco Race Division - Just Getting Started EP1

The first weekend of UCI World Cup racing certainly did not disappoint! For the new Norco Race Division, there were some major ups and downs, and with our film crew on hand to capture all the excitement and drama of the weekend, you’ll get to see it firsthand.In this episode, you’ll get your first glimpse behind the scenes of the team in Fort William, Scotland. An unfiltered view into the life chosen by the team riders and their support network, with access to the emotions, tribulations, and passion for the sport.Dropping just days after each race of the season, these short films will provide an intimate picture of World Cup racing, giving you an exclusive look into the dedication, grit, and teamwork required to compete at the highest level.Stay tuned.