Video: Fort William Local Mikayla Parton is Ready to Race Her Second Ever World Cup DH on Home Soil

With Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup just around the corner find out a little bit more about Nevis Range rider Mikayla Parton who is set to take on her second ever World Cup next weekend and first on home soil.We love having Mikayla Parton as part of the Nevis Range family! She has an amazing attitude and has shown some incredible talent and determination. It’s hard to believe she began mountain biking just 4 years ago. Last September Mikayla was crowned Scottish Downhill Champion at Fort William and she also grabbed her first Elite Podium here at the National DH Round just a few weeks ago. We can’t wait to see her take the world stage here next weekend!Thanks to:EnduraGreen PowerFlotec SuspensionJuice Lubes