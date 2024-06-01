Video: Fort William Racing, a New World Cup Course & Dyfi with Ollie Davis - Syndicate Series, Episode 3

“They’ll fry anything.” Ollie Davis tries some deep fried pizza in Wales before getting some bike park laps in Dyfi. All while his friend – and former wrench – Jim Bland fills us in on what the Aussie has gone through the last couple seasons.



Ol, Laurie Greenland, and Nina Hoffmann experience quite an emotional rollercoaster in Fort William and Bielsko-Biala, Poland UCI DH World Cups. Ol and Loz have a series of mechanical misfortunes, while Nina powers to two podiums! She’s devastated to not get the win, but Nina’s also optimistic about her head-to-head battle with Vali Höll.



Grab some snacks and get comfy as we lock into episode 3 of the Syndicate 2024 series. — Santa Cruz Bicycles