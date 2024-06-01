Powered by Outside

Video: Fort William Racing, a New World Cup Course & Dyfi with Ollie Davis - Syndicate Series, Episode 3

Jun 1, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotes“They’ll fry anything.” Ollie Davis tries some deep fried pizza in Wales before getting some bike park laps in Dyfi. All while his friend – and former wrench – Jim Bland fills us in on what the Aussie has gone through the last couple seasons.

Ol, Laurie Greenland, and Nina Hoffmann experience quite an emotional rollercoaster in Fort William and Bielsko-Biala, Poland UCI DH World Cups. Ol and Loz have a series of mechanical misfortunes, while Nina powers to two podiums! She’s devastated to not get the win, but Nina’s also optimistic about her head-to-head battle with Vali Höll.

Grab some snacks and get comfy as we lock into episode 3 of the Syndicate 2024 series.Santa Cruz Bicycles


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Laurie Greenland Nina Hoffmann Ollie Davis


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,175 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
79678 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75918 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
60133 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
48457 views
Live Now: Red Bull Hardline 2024
40612 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37667 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31842 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31523 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.877619
Mobile Version of Website