Video: Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta Returns for 2022

What’s better than sitting down with your friends around the fire and sharing stories, after a long Freeride session filled with music from a Mariachi band? Johny Salido, the new face of Mexican mountain biking achieved his dream early this year by making Freeride Fiesta a reality and he’s bringing it back on 17-24 January 2022!
In February 2021 Johny and his friend Oscar Toboganster, a professional trail builder, organized one of the biggest “Fiestas” of the Freeride scene. The jam style gathering brought together some of the world’s best freeride men and to Mexico with just one objective: Help to grow the sport in Mexico and Latin America by having fun and riding bikes.
After the success of the first edition, Freeride Fiesta is coming back from 17-24 January 2022 at La Soledad Bike Park with top international riders such as Nicholi Rogatkin, Thomas Genon, Bienvenido Aguado, Hannah Bergeman and many more. The full rider line up will be announced in December on the Freeride Fiesta social media channel. Tequila Fortaleza has been added as a title part for 2022 after backing the event in the first year.
The 2022 course will have a few updates to keep the riders thinking, one of the highlights being the addition of a new jump. There will be awards for Best Line, Trick, Whip, and as well as The Mexican Award. This special award is reserved for the person with the best vibes during the whole event.
|I’m pretty excited for this second edition of Freeride Fiesta. Although I felt last year was a big success, the global situation did hold us back a little, but we still achieved the principal objective of having the event in Mexico. Freeride Fiesta 2022 looks really promising in terms of spectators, the rider line up and the updates on last year’s course with a new jump. I can’t wait to see all the riders sending it!—Johny Salido
This event is the perfect start for 2022, with some of the best riders of the world hitting jumps and having fun with the best Mexican touch.
For more info: freeridefiesta.com
For tickets: boletos.lataquillamx.com
If you want to get involved with Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta 2022, please contact: freeridefiesta@gmail.com / louise@jigsaweventservices.com
