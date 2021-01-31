Video: Four Seasons of Shredding in 'One Lap Run'

Jan 30, 2021
by Marcin Matuszny  

I’m glad to tell you that our edit is finally ready to watch! To sum up 2020 we have prepared a classic four seasons edit called 'One Lap Run', between crushing the laps with the buddies and long digging sessions, we were consistently collecting the video material. It was always my dream to shoot an edit that shows my passion for creation and it is not a simple “one day” film. Well.. the great news is that a few days ago we have finished. Enjoy.


No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k.
Kinda devilish wheelie
Pic by Mateusz Skrz k.
Pic by Mateusz Skrz k.
My favorite clickety-clack style

We have had a really great time during the shooting and, ironically, the first lockdown in the spring turns out to be the best time for reshaping our best trails and digging new lines.

No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k

No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k
No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k
The best crew ever.

Spring days are still quite short, so we have done everything to not waste any valuable minute of that beautiful time, especially the pure sunsets.

One of the greatest features of our local spot is the mountain creek situated literally at the end of the lines. That’s certainly what we desire after a long day of riding in hot and dusty conditions.

No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k

Pic by Mateusz Skrz k.
No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k
Making of...

Shooting the sunsets roadie part In the middle of autumn has been a little bit harder to do, because of the lower temperatures in the morning, but that sunset definitely rewarded all of the suffering.

Winters in my homeland are quite tough, that’s why our cottage house showed its best sides. Coming into comfortable space with a fireplace between the shoots? Priceless.

Pic by BeHere.photo. 5
Iced mud at it finest

Pic by BeHere.photo. 5
Straight outta berm!

Woods. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k.
Partly cloudy, droppin’ loudly


INSTAGRAM & contact: https://www.instagram.com/banan725135650/
Cameraman: http://www.camcraft.pl/
Music: https://taraban.bandcamp.com/
Pics: https://www.instagram.com/behere.photo/ & https://www.instagram.com/mateuszskrzekphoto/

A massive thanks goes to my friends for their help on this project.

No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k
Socks with foxes. Don't ask anything.

No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k
No place like home. Pic by Mateusz Skrz k
Yo guys! I have a low battery.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
83685 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
74983 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
73943 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
61851 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
47377 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
46357 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
44029 views
Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles
35834 views

11 Comments

  • 3 0
 Quality riding, content and editing- loved watching that Chromag get punished
  • 2 0
 Thanks dude!
  • 3 0
 Pretty nice edit , legit expert hardtail riding!!!
  • 2 0
 Thanks mate! Cheers Beer
  • 3 0
 so sick
  • 2 0
 thx bud! Beer
  • 3 0
 Noooo wreszcie Big Grin Klasa!
  • 2 0
 Troszkę się przedłużyło, dziękuję! Whip
  • 2 0
 @Banan725135650: Na szczęście warto było czekać Wink :*
  • 1 0
 insane video
  • 1 0
 Thank u! Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.009203
Mobile Version of Website