Video: Four Seasons of Shredding in 'One Lap Run'

I’m glad to tell you that our edit is finally ready to watch! To sum up 2020 we have prepared a classic four seasons edit called 'One Lap Run', between crushing the laps with the buddies and long digging sessions, we were consistently collecting the video material. It was always my dream to shoot an edit that shows my passion for creation and it is not a simple “one day” film. Well.. the great news is that a few days ago we have finished. Enjoy.
My favorite clickety-clack style
We have had a really great time during the shooting and, ironically, the first lockdown in the spring turns out to be the best time for reshaping our best trails and digging new lines.
The best crew ever.
Spring days are still quite short, so we have done everything to not waste any valuable minute of that beautiful time, especially the pure sunsets.
One of the greatest features of our local spot is the mountain creek situated literally at the end of the lines. That’s certainly what we desire after a long day of riding in hot and dusty conditions.
Making of...
Shooting the sunsets roadie part In the middle of autumn has been a little bit harder to do, because of the lower temperatures in the morning, but that sunset definitely rewarded all of the suffering.
Winters in my homeland are quite tough, that’s why our cottage house showed its best sides. Coming into comfortable space with a fireplace between the shoots? Priceless.
Partly cloudy, droppin’ loudly
A massive thanks goes to my friends for their help on this project.
Socks with foxes. Don't ask anything.
Yo guys! I have a low battery.
