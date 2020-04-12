Video: Fox Celebrates 2021 Suspension Line With a Walk Down Memory Lane

And now for a bit of Fox Factory history...



A physicist by training, Bob Fox was an avid inventor and motocross rider in his spare time. He started racing using his own motocross suspension designs in 1974, and just one year later, he and brother Geoff marketed an air shock absorber designed specifically for professional motocross racing.











In 1976, Kent Howerton won the AMA 500cc MX championship on a dual-chamber FOX AirShox-equipped Husqvarna. The next year, the non-factory Team Moto-X FOX upset the motocross world with top results in the AMA National Motocross Championship with riders Pat Richter, Steve Wise and Mark Barnett.



In 1976, Kent Howerton won the AMA 500cc MX championship on a dual-chamber FOX AirShox-equipped Husqvarna. The next year, the non-factory Team Moto-X FOX upset the motocross world with top results in the AMA National Motocross Championship with riders Pat Richter, Steve Wise and Mark Barnett.





With his success, Fox started Fox Factory, Inc. in 1978 to focus on the production of FOX Air Shox and suspension-related products. The company continued to bring innovative products to market, including the first air-fork kit designed by Steve Simons, called FOX Factory Forx. FOX and Simons soon became giants in the suspension business, with FOX’s AirShox dominating professional racing, and Simon’s upside-down fork and cartridge rod design changing the suspension landscape forever.



In the 1980s, FOX expanded into the Indy car, off-road truck, quad, dune buggy and snowmobile markets, building an enviable reputation as a producer of high-quality, high-performance suspension components.





Bob Fox was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2009, and retired from the FOX Factory board of directors in August 2018.



There’s an honesty in numbers, and the stopwatch never lies. We’ve put thousands of hours into the design, testing, and construction of our products to shave precious seconds where it matters most. From the top of the track, to the top of the podium, our commitment to excellence shines with every compression. We’ve run the numbers, now it’s your turn.Most notably, in the sport of mountain bike riding, FOX Racing Shox-equipped bicycles have become the gold standard for competition and recreational riders. In fact, FOX Racing Shox-equipped vehicles and riders have claimed championships in every one of these disciplines, and the company continues today as an industry leader in suspension development.