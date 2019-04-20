PRESS RELEASES

Video: Fox Launches New Behind-the-Scenes Race Tech Series - Dialed

Apr 19, 2019
by FOX Factory  

Press Release: Fox

Behind every podium is the multi-faceted story of grit, preparation and support. Beginning April 22nd, FOX will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2019 UCI World Cup race series, providing an insider’s view on what it takes to support a team of world class athletes. Dialed will be hosted on FOX’s new MTB-specific Instagram channel: @RideFoxBike. All episodes can be found on the FOX Youtube Channel.

The first episode drops on April 22nd from Maribor, Slovenia.


bigquotesI think the biggest focus for me is that the athletes I work with are putting their trust in me to do the right thing. I put immense pressure on myself to make sure I have the answer. The work our team has done allows us to focus on the job at hand - winning.Jordi

The Dialed series will be creating daily content in the week leading up to each race and will be present for all DH events and select XC stops.

Apr 21–28 (DH) Maribor, Slovenia
May 26 - June 2 (DH) Fort William, Scotland
June 3-10 (DH) Leogang, Austria
July 1-8 (DH/XC) Vallnord, Andorra
July 9-15 (DH/XC) Les Gets, France
July 28 – Aug 5 (DH/XC) Val di Sole, Italy
Aug 5-12 (DH/XC) Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Aug 25 – Sept 1 (World Champs) Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
Sept 1-8 (DH/XC) Snowshoe, United States


When the margins of World Cup victories are often measured within hundredths of seconds, the perfect suspension tune can be the difference between a career-defining result and mid-pack disappointment. Dialed will follow seasoned FOX Factory Race Tech Jordi Cortes from stop to stop as he helps dial in athletes’ suspensions while handling the potential pressure of his work having a direct impact on the make or break of their races.



bigquotesI love the riders I work with. Some of the funniest, kindest, most dedicated people you will ever meet.Jordi

As FOX supports many factory teams and elite athletes, there’s a unique psychological relationship between Jordi, the athletes he works with, and between teammates themselves. Dialed offers a window into these relationships, as well as pulls back the curtain on the tips and techniques used to tune suspension for various riders and terrain.


bigquotesPart of the job is knowing who needs what, not just from a technical perspective but personal as well. I consider most of these people friends but during the race you need to know how your rider wants to interact with you. After the race, the full force of the week is released. Sometimes we even have a drink... or 10.Jordi


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
184951 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
58645 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
57396 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
54982 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
46396 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
45414 views
Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019
40824 views
Pivot's Prototype 29er DH Bike and the Most Custom V10 Ever? - Sea Otter 2019
40578 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 On next episode: Jordi explains to Loris how babies are made... Loris contradicts Jordi by making weird noises with butt.
  • + 2
 Lot’s of Syndicate/ Jordi shenanigans please!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035767
Mobile Version of Website